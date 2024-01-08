Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.