Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 104,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

