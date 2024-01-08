Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $110.04 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

