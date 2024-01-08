FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Position Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,760.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

Shares of DAPR opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

