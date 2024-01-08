FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 44.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

DAPR stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

