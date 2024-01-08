Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,726,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

