Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIT opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $72.77.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.