Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Graham by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Graham by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $679.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $645.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $702.40.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

