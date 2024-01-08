Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

