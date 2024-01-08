Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 1,910 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 220.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 42,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 28,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

