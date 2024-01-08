Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $181.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Apple Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

