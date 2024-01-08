Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 100 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $187.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

