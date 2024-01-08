Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 254 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 527,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

