Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 352 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roblox were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Roblox Stock Down 2.2 %

RBLX stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.