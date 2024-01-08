Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American States Water were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $699,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 17.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 377.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $4,691,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.44. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $99.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

