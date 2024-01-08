Independent Advisor Alliance Has $265,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 267,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $684,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.