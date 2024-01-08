Independent Advisor Alliance Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.