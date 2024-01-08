Independent Advisor Alliance Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

