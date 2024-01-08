Independent Advisor Alliance Has $370,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $63.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

