Independent Advisor Alliance Has $388,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sempra were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

