Independent Advisor Alliance Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $7,075,391. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

