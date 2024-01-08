Independent Advisor Alliance Has $397,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corning were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.57 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

