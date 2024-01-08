Independent Advisor Alliance Has $419,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xylem were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after buying an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.