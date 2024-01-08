Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.57 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

