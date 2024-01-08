Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.61 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.