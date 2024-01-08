Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,343,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.4 %

ODFL opened at $383.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.81 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.