Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $249,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.