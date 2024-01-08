Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $249,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.