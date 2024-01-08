Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %
UL stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
