Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

LCID stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

