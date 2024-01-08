Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,676 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,023.4% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 177,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 171,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

