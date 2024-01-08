Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 263 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

