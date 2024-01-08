Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 263 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RY opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.