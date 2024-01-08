Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,263 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 777.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

