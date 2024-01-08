Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 692 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

