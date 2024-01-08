Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $82.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,843 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

