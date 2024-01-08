Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CFO Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Celsius Stock Performance
Shares of CELH stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
