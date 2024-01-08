Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Sells 7,733 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $440,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $4.69 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

