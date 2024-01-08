Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $204,205.54 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Insmed last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

