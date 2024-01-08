Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEY opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1206 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.