Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

