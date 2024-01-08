iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8,768.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.