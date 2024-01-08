iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $99.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
