J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $72.77.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.