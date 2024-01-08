J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

NYSE:JBL opened at $126.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $141.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,529 shares of company stock worth $27,387,369. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

