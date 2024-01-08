J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $668.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.