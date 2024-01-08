J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,010,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $240.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $245.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.76.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

