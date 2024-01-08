J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

