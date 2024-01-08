J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

