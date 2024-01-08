J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

