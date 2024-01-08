J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 17,833 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1206 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

